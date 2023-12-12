Getting Answers
Hyundai and Kia owners receiving calls about getting new anti-theft system

(WLBT)
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some Hyundai and Kia owners are receiving calls from dealerships about getting their vehicle computer systems updated with a new anti-theft system.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the update will stop a car from cranking, and if a car’s computer can’t be updated, an owner will be issued a steering wheel lock.

There’s been an uptick in car thefts involving Kia and Hyundai cars, and a lot of the thefts are happening because of a TikTok trend called the “Kia Challenge.”

Videos about the “Kia Challenge” show people how to hot wire certain Kia and Hyundai models. Most of the impacted cars still use a key to start and lack ignition kill software, allowing them to be started with a USB cord.

RELATED: Insurance roadblocks for Hyundai, Kia after viral TikTok challenge

According to BRPD, dealerships are also encouraging owners who purchased cars secondhand to call a dealership and ask about updates to their vehicle’s computer systems.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

