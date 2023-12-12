Getting Answers
Grant allows Texarkana residents to apply for assistance to rebuild home

(WAFB)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The City of Texarkana is launching a program to build new houses for low-income homeowners thanks to a grant from the Texas Dept. of Housing & Community Affairs.

The HOME Investments Partnerships Program is meant to increase the amount of safe and affordable housing for low-income households. The funds are used to demolish substandard housing and build a new home on the same site.

An informational event will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 12 and Wednesday, Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bowie County Health Center. Each day will feature a 30-minute information session on eligibility requirements and the application process. Representatives will also be on-site to help applicants.

Officials say there is no cost to participate in the program. Assistance is provided by a conditional grant for five years or a deferred forgivable loan of 15 years. If the homeowner sells their home within that time period, they will have to repay a portion of the cost of the home. After that time, the grant of loan is forgiven.

Applications will only be accepted in person on Tuesday and Wednesday. A copy of home ownership documentation is required.

All supplemental materials will be due by Jan. 5, 2024. Those who require special assistance can call (903) 798-3904 for accommodations.

