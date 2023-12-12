ER nurse from Bossier City competing nationally to be the greatest baker; winner gets $10,000

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A Bossier City woman is competing nationally for a prize as sweet as the treats she makes in her kitchen.

$10,000.

Karla Butler, of Mamacita Sweets & Bakery, is on a journey to be the greatest baker.

“I started baking during the pandemic. I love to bake cakes, and it’s just taken over my whole life.”

Butler works a full-time job as an emergency room nurse. But when she leaves work each day, she spends hours in her kitchen working on something else.

Baking custom cakes and treats for her clients in Shreveport-Bossier City.

“It started when I baked a cake for my granddaughter, and it just took off.”

Butler has become so popular that it’s hard to keep up with the demand. And it’s led to her competing against bakers nationally to see if she can achieve her dream of one day having her own storefront.

“The winner gets 10,000 and to meet Buddy Valastro and get a special session with him.”

Butler is up against 47,000 other home bakers nationally competing online for the title of the greatest baker.

In addtion to $10,000, the winner gets a one-on-one session with Cake Boss Buddy Valastro and being featured in several baking magazines that can lead to major exposure.

“The thought of winning, oh, my goodness!”

