Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

ER nurse from Bossier City competing nationally to be the greatest baker; winner gets $10,000

“The thought of winning, oh, my goodness!”
By Biskie Duncan
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A Bossier City woman is competing nationally for a prize as sweet as the treats she makes in her kitchen.

$10,000.

Karla Butler, of Mamacita Sweets & Bakery, is on a journey to be the greatest baker.

“I started baking during the pandemic. I love to bake cakes, and it’s just taken over my whole life.”

Butler works a full-time job as an emergency room nurse. But when she leaves work each day, she spends hours in her kitchen working on something else.

Baking custom cakes and treats for her clients in Shreveport-Bossier City.

“It started when I baked a cake for my granddaughter, and it just took off.”

Butler has become so popular that it’s hard to keep up with the demand. And it’s led to her competing against bakers nationally to see if she can achieve her dream of one day having her own storefront.

“The winner gets 10,000 and to meet Buddy Valastro and get a special session with him.”

Butler is up against 47,000 other home bakers nationally competing online for the title of the greatest baker.

In addtion to $10,000, the winner gets a one-on-one session with Cake Boss Buddy Valastro and being featured in several baking magazines that can lead to major exposure.

“The thought of winning, oh, my goodness!”

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers could be seen cordoning off an area with tape and about nine police units and two...
Man dies after being chased through Shreveport park and tased; LSP investigating
Man fatally shot in Natchitoches
Natchitoches man fatally shot multiple times; alleged suspect arrested
2 shot after returning from wake
2 victims shot after returning from wake
FILE -- The IRS said the amount individuals can contribute to their 401(k) plans will increase...
IRS announces changes to 401(k) plans, individual retirement accounts for 2024
Teen sentenced to life for raping child

Latest News

Whitehorn's appeal, Nickelson's rebuttal heard by Second Circuit Court of Appeal
Whitehorn’s appeal, Nickelson’s rebuttal heard by panel of 5 judges
Man who died after police chase named by SPD
I-20 construction entering phase two
I-20 construction entering phase two
Bossier City woman competing nationally to be greatest baker; winner gets $10,000
Bossier City woman competing nationally to be the greatest baker; winner gets $10,000