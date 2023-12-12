Getting Answers
Captain Shreve Head Football Coach Adam Kirby accepts same position at Magnolia High School in Arkansas

Kirby led Gators for the last two seasons
Adam Kirby looks at player during Shreve's game versus Northwood
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After leading Captain Shreve to an undefeated, 7-0, record in District 1-5A play, Adam Kirby will take over the reigns at Magnolia High School in Arkansas.

He confirmed the move to KSLA News 12 Sports on Monday.

Kirby takes over for Mark King, who resigned last month after five seasons as head coach of the Panthers.

The 2023 District 1-5A Coach of the Year led the Gators to a 9-2 record overall.

