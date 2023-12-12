Captain Shreve Head Football Coach Adam Kirby accepts same position at Magnolia High School in Arkansas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After leading Captain Shreve to an undefeated, 7-0, record in District 1-5A play, Adam Kirby will take over the reigns at Magnolia High School in Arkansas.

He confirmed the move to KSLA News 12 Sports on Monday.

Kirby takes over for Mark King, who resigned last month after five seasons as head coach of the Panthers.

The 2023 District 1-5A Coach of the Year led the Gators to a 9-2 record overall.

