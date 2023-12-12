Above average for mid December

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Another chilly start across the ArkLaTex but not quite as cold as it was yesterday morning with temperatures this morning generally in the 30s. As we head through the day, don’t expect as much sun as we’ve seen in recent days as some cloud cover starts to push in from the west. Despite this, it will still be mild for December with highs generally in the mid 60s.

This mild and dry pattern will then continue for Wednesday and Thursday with highs both days in the mid 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Not bad for this time of year!

Looking ahead to Friday, our next weather maker will start to arrive from the west in the form of a weak cold front. Rain will overspread the region from west to east by late afternoon and then continue into Saturday morning before moving out by Saturday afternoon. We could hear a few rumbles of thunder but any major storm threat will stay well to our south.

Not much cold air behind this front with highs by Sunday and early next week back in the low 60s once again.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

