Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

12-year-old shoots mother’s boyfriend, police say

A 12-year-old boy shot his mother’s boyfriend overnight in St. Louis, according to police. (Source: KMOV)
By Lucas Sellem and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A 12-year-old boy shot his mother’s boyfriend overnight in St. Louis, according to police.

Police say a woman and her boyfriend were arguing at about 1 a.m. Tuesday when the woman’s son got a shotgun and shot the boyfriend in the head.

The man was semi-conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.

The 12-year-old fled the scene before officers arrived.

Further details were not yet available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers could be seen cordoning off an area with tape and about nine police units and two...
Man dies after being chased through Shreveport park and tased; LSP investigating
Teen sentenced to life for raping child
According to the FDA report, the patient was brought into the room and entered the MRI...
Patient brings concealed gun into MRI machine, gets shot in buttocks
Caddo Parish Courthouse in Shreveport, La.
Whitehorn’s appeal, Nickelson’s rebuttal heard by 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal
People will move into the $79 million Center for Medical Education in phases starting in...
Officials unveil $79 million Center for Medical Education at LSU Health Shreveport

Latest News

FILE - Harvard President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on...
Harvard president remains leader of Ivy League school following backlash on antisemitism testimony
A mystery donor dropped a rare gold coin into a Salvation Army red kettle in Vermont.
Mystery donor drops rare gold coin into Salvation Army red kettle
File - A woman holding several shopping bags enters a subway station on Black Friday, Nov. 24,...
US consumer inflation eased slightly in November as gas prices fell, though some costs kept rising
Duluth Fire Department rescues dog from Lake Superior
Firefighters save frightened dog from 8-foot waves in Lake Superior