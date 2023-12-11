Victim dead following Union Parish shooting, suspect dies same night in Monroe

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Ouachita Parish deputies located the suspect’s car in front of his home at 113 Topic Dr. in Monroe. As OPSO SWAT was preparing to serve an arrest warrant, the suspect set the house on fire.

As SWAT was approaching the residence, the suspect began firing shots at the deputies, who returned fire. The suspect died at the scene. No deputies were injured.

The suspect’s identity is not being revealed at this time. An investigation into the officer-involved shooting is being conducted by the Northeast Louisiana Sheriff’s Investigative Unit.

This is an updated story. Read below for previous information.

One person is dead after an argument led to a shooting in Union Parish. Union Parish Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 10.

UPSO deputies responded to a complaint of shots fired in the Crossroads community of Farmerville. While on their way to the scene, they received additional information from witnesses that someone had been shot.

When they arrived, deputies found an adult male dead on the front porch of the home. Witnesses told UPSO the shooting happened because of an argument. A suspect has been identified.

This is an ongoing investigation. More information will be released at a later time. UPSO says there is no danger to residents in the area at this time.

