Teen sentenced to life for raping child

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A teenager from Keithville has been sentenced for the sexual assault of a child.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office reports on Monday, Dec. 11, Miguel Foret, 18, pleaded guilty in court to sexually assaulting a 5-year-old child. Foret pleaded guilty to first-degree rape. The DA’s office says Foret originally reported the rape to the child’s grandmother.

Officials say the child had been assaulted multiple times, and that Foret reported the incident himself to 911.

Caddo District Judge Ramona Emanuel sentenced Foret to life in prison without the possibility of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence. Foret must also register as a sex offender for life.

