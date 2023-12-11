Getting Answers
Teen to be tried as adult in Huntington Lane shootings

(MGN)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 17-year-old will be charged and prosecuted as an adult in connection to two shootings that happened on Huntington Lane.

After a hearing held on Dec. 6, Judge Natalie Howell determined there was probable cause against SurDerrick Vailes for two counts of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a firearm from a motor vehicle and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

Shreveport police originally arrested Vailes for illegal use of a weapon and illegal use of a weapon from a motor vehicle, after an investigation determined that he fired multiple shots from a Draco semi-automatic rifle at two males standing in the yard of a home, and at the home itself. After review, District Attorney James E. Stewart upgraded the charges to include the transferrable attempted second-degree murders.

If convicted, Vailes will face 10 to 50 years in prison at hard labor without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

