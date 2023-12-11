Getting Answers
Suspect of Union Parish homicide dies at Monroe home in officer-involved shooting

The suspect of an overnight shooting in Union Parish is now dead after an officer-involved shooting in Monroe.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The suspect of an overnight shooting in Union Parish is now dead after an officer-involved shooting in Monroe.

On Dec. 10, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a deadly shooting that allegedly was the result of an argument. Around 7 p.m. that same night, UPSO asked the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office for help in finding the suspect.

RELATED CONTENT: One dead after argument leads to shooting in Union Parish

OPSO says the suspects vehicle was found at his home, 113 Topic Dr. in Monroe. OPSO SWAT was preparing to serve a search warrant of the suspect’s residence when the suspect allegedly set his home on fire.

OPSO SWAT says the suspect was standing in the front yard and shot at deputies with a firearm. The deputies returned fire, and the suspect died at the scene. No officers were injured in the shooting.

The Northeast Louisiana Sheriff’s Investigative Unit is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Check back for more details as the story develops.

