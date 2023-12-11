Sunny and dry conditions persist throughout the day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! A high pressure system brings us beautiful blue skies and slightly warmer conditions for the day today. Temperatures for today will be in the lower 60′s around the average for this time of year for most of the area while some areas will be stuck in the upper 50′s. We are expecting the humidity to stay regulated and feeling comfortable throughout the day and next few days as well.

As system of high pressure shifts eastward and out of the area, we can start to see some clouds roll back into the area and leave us with partly cloudy skies for our Tuesday. Temperatures look to be a bit higher than today’s with our southern areas reaching the mid-60′s. The cloud cover remains for Wednesday and Thursday continuing to move northeastward through the region. We are tracking a system that may arrive by this weekend and could bring some much needed rainfall to the area.

According to our latest data, our next weather maker looks to arrive by late Friday night and bring rain showers that could become heavy at times to most areas south of I-30. It looks to bring the most rainfall to southeast Texas at around 1-1.25 inches of rain and around 0.50-0.75 inches of rain near Shreveport. Also, it looks to bring cooler air for a brief amount of time after the rain. Check back in with us today and throughout the week for any updates on this next front.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.