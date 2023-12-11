State championships for Calvary Baptist and Ruston provide excitement and emotion on and off the field
Two fathers, currently coaching college football, celebrate sons after winning titles
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KSLA) - After a long season, there were some long overdue celebrations in the Caesars Superdome.
“Feels good. What a comeback, huh,” says Calvary Baptist head football coach, Rodney Guin.
“We don’t buy class rings, we win them, " says an excited John Simon, Grambling State interim football coach.
Coach Simon isn’t the only one remembering this special night with their son. Centenary Special Teams Coordinator/Co-Defensive Coordinator, John Brantley, watched as his son helped lead Ruston to their first state championship since 1990.
“My son did a hell of a job. We’re champs, baby, we’re champs,” says Brantley.
“He told me he saw this happening, " says Ruston Bearcats quarterback, Josh Brantley. “My grandpa played a big part in my life. He always told me, ‘Do it for your grandpa.’ I was thinking that in my head the whole time, ‘Do it for your grandpa.’ I just started running hard and I told him that. He said, ‘That’s what I’m talking about son. That’s what I’m talking about.’”
Championship weekend provided stories of redemption.
“It will have been 10 years since I thought I was going to have to get out of coaching,” says Ruston head football coach, Jerrod Baugh. “I made some mistakes, and it’s been a long journey for me to get past those. I talk about all of the work these kids put in. It’s been a lot of work for me personally for me to make sure I’m doing the things I need to do in order to lead these young men, the way they deserve.”
Simply put, it’s a weekend no one will forget.
“To be able to comeback and win like that, I can’t even tell you man,” says John Simon IV, Calvary Baptist wide receiver. “All of this hard work, everything paid off. Man, we did it.”
