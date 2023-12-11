State championships for Calvary Baptist and Ruston provide excitement and emotion on and off the field

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KSLA) - After a long season, there were some long overdue celebrations in the Caesars Superdome.

“Feels good. What a comeback, huh,” says Calvary Baptist head football coach, Rodney Guin.

“We don’t buy class rings, we win them, " says an excited John Simon, Grambling State interim football coach.

Coach Simon isn’t the only one remembering this special night with their son. Centenary Special Teams Coordinator/Co-Defensive Coordinator, John Brantley, watched as his son helped lead Ruston to their first state championship since 1990.

“My son did a hell of a job. We’re champs, baby, we’re champs,” says Brantley.

“He told me he saw this happening, " says Ruston Bearcats quarterback, Josh Brantley. “My grandpa played a big part in my life. He always told me, ‘Do it for your grandpa.’ I was thinking that in my head the whole time, ‘Do it for your grandpa.’ I just started running hard and I told him that. He said, ‘That’s what I’m talking about son. That’s what I’m talking about.’”

Championship weekend provided stories of redemption.

“It will have been 10 years since I thought I was going to have to get out of coaching,” says Ruston head football coach, Jerrod Baugh. “I made some mistakes, and it’s been a long journey for me to get past those. I talk about all of the work these kids put in. It’s been a lot of work for me personally for me to make sure I’m doing the things I need to do in order to lead these young men, the way they deserve.”

Simply put, it’s a weekend no one will forget.

“To be able to comeback and win like that, I can’t even tell you man,” says John Simon IV, Calvary Baptist wide receiver. “All of this hard work, everything paid off. Man, we did it.”

