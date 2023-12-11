Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Special counsel asks Supreme Court to rule quickly whether Trump can be prosecuted

FILE - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to the media about an indictment of former President...
FILE - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to the media about an indictment of former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at an office of the Department of Justice in Washington. A federal appeals court is hearing arguments Monday, Nov. 20, on whether to reinstate a gag order against Donald Trump in the federal case charging him with plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By The Associated Press and MARK SHERMAN and ERIC TUCKER
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Jack Smith on Monday asked the Supreme Court to take up and rule quickly on whether former President Donald Trump can be prosecuted on charges he plotted to overturn the 2020 election results.

A federal judge ruled the case could go forward, but the Republican former president signaled he would ask the federal appeals court in Washington to reverse that outcome.

Smith is attempting to bypass the appeals court. The request filed Monday for the Supreme Court to take up the matter directly reflects Smith’s desire to keep the trial, currently for March 4, on track and to prevent any delays that could push back the case until after next year’s presidential election.

“This case presents a fundamental question at the heart of our democracy: whether a former President is absolutely immune from federal prosecution for crimes committed while in office or is constitutionally protected from federal prosecution when he has been impeached but not convicted before the criminal proceedings begin,” prosecutors wrote.

The earliest the court would consider the appeal would be Jan. 5, the date of the justices’ next scheduled private conference.

Underscoring the urgency for prosecutors in securing a quick resolution that can push the case forward, they wrote: “It is of imperative public importance that respondent’s claims of immunity be resolved by this Court and that respondent’s trial proceed as promptly as possible if his claim of immunity is rejected.”

At issue is a Dec. 1 ruling from U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan that rejected arguments by Trump’s lawyers that he was immune from federal prosecution. In her order, she wrote that said the office of the president “does not confer a lifelong ‘get-out-of-jail-free’ pass.”

“Former Presidents enjoy no special conditions on their federal criminal liability,” Chutkan wrote. “Defendant may be subject to federal investigation, indictment, prosecution, conviction, and punishment for any criminal acts undertaken while in office.”

Trump faces charges accusing him of working to overturn the results of the 2020 election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden before the violent riot by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers could be seen cordoning off an area with tape and about nine police units and two...
Man dies after being chased through Shreveport park and tased; LSP investigating
Man fatally shot in Natchitoches
Natchitoches man fatally shot multiple times; alleged suspect arrested
FILE -- The IRS said the amount individuals can contribute to their 401(k) plans will increase...
IRS announces changes to 401(k) plans, individual retirement accounts for 2024
2 shot after returning from wake
2 victims shot after returning from wake
18-year-old murderer escapes from juvenile detention center for fourth time

Latest News

I-20 construction entering phase two
I-20 construction entering phase two
Caddo Parish Courthouse in Shreveport, La.
Whitehorn’s appeal, Nickelson’s rebuttal heard by Second Circuit Court of Appeal
Richard Moralez, 44, of Beauregard Parish, faces 51 counts of pornography involving juveniles...
Beauregard man faces 51 child porn charges, 4 counts of sexual abuse of animal
The menu shows drinks like lattes, cold brews, energy drinks, slushies and lemonades.
Check out the menu at CosMc’s, McDonald’s first spin-off restaurant