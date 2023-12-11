House Speaker Mike Johnson returns home for first time since being handed the gavel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — House Speaker Mike Johnson was back in his hometown and at one of his favorite restaurants Sunday morning.

“This is really the first time I’ve been here back to Shreveport since I was handed the gavel to become speaker of the House. So it’s great to come home.”

The 4th District congressman was visiting to record a national broadcast segment and invited local media outlets to join him at Strawn’s Eat Shop Too on Youree Drive.

Several residents also visited in hopes of seeing Johnson or meeting him.

The speaker of the House talked about his recent work to halt a government shutdown and what he and the House of Representatives now are doing to prevent any more from happening.

“We’ve gotta get our troops paid, and the people who sacrifice so much cannot be overlooked,” Johnson said. “And so that was part of the reason that we did the resolution into January and February. We wanted to break the Christmas omnibus fever every year.

“The way the budgeting works in Congress, as long as I’ve been there, is right before Christmas, the Senate jams the House with a massive spending bill,” he explained. “Last time, it spent $1.7 trillion.

“Remember, I was handed the reigns 17 days or so before that, that deadline of the fiscal cliff,” Johnson continued. “I’m gonna make sure that we’re not in that position again next year or in the years ahead. We’ve gotta get back to the regular and the statutory prescription for how Congress is supposed to do the budget and is supposed to appropriate spending. So we’re gonna be working on that in earnest, and you’ll see that in the year ahead.”

Johnson returned to Louisiana for the first time since becoming House speaker during the first weekend of November to celebrate the engagement of his daughter, Hannah, to her fiancé, Cody, in Baton Rouge.

