SBAACC presents Black Business Expo

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Black Business Expo on Sunday, Dec. 17.

The expo hopes to showcase Black-owned businesses in the community and present the opportunity for networking and collaboration. There will be a variety of products and services offered by local entrepreneurs.

The expo will last from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Eleven Events (1529 Texas Avenue).

Vendor space is still available for those who wish to participate. Contact the SBAACC at (318) 220-9098 or at info.SBAACC.com.

