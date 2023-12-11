‘One Bethlehem Night,’ a Broadway-style Christmas musical, to be staged Dec. 15-17

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A fun event for the whole family is kicking off Friday, Dec. 15.

It’s a Broadway-style Christmas musical titled “One Bethlehem Night.” This musical shares the joy, wonder and hope of the season and will be running for three days starting Friday.

On Monday (Dec. 11), KSLA was joined live by Zach Richardson, music director for Airline Baptist. He talked about how the church has been working on this production for quite some time, what people can expect from it and what age groups it’s appropriate for.

Performances will be held at Airline Baptist Church, 4007 Airline Drive in Bossier City, at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 and Dec. 16 and at 6 p.m. Dec. 17. Click here to buy tickets online, or call 318-746-3495.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

