Officials unveil $79 million Center for Medical Education at LSU Health Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards was in town Monday (Dec. 11) to help LSU Health Shreveport officials unveil the Center for Medical Education, which was under construction for the past 2.5 years. More than 400 invited guests joined LSU and LSU Health Shreveport leaders to celebrate completion of the $79 million project.

The four-story, 155,000-square-foot structure is the first new building on campus since 2008. People will move into the $79 million Center for Medical Education in phases starting in January. It’s expected to be fully occupied in the spring.

“An investment in Louisiana’s healthcare and scientific workforce is a win for our entire state, which is why the opening of the Center of Medical Education at LSU Health Shreveport is such an important achievement,” Gov. Edwards said. “This state-of-the-art facility gives Shreveport every advantage to equitably compete for top-tier students from both near and far.

“Given LSU Health Shreveport’s long and impressive record of retaining graduates in Louisiana, and providing care for underserved and rural areas, I am confident that this center will prove beneficial in the immediate future and for decades to come.”

The center is strategically located adjacent to LSU Health Shreveport’s three professional schools, making it a hub for training the next generation of healthcare and research professionals.

It includes:

70,000 square feet dedicated to educational spaces,

a 500-seat auditorium-in-the-round,

two 250-seat instructional classrooms,

27 classrooms for teaching, active learning and student debriefing, and,

dedicated clinical skills and simulation-based educational spaces that span two floors.

The building’s Wellness Center features cardio and fitness studios, a multipurpose gymnasium and a teaching kitchen to promote the importance of proper nutrition for students and patients. The building also includes food services and spaces for student leisure, academic support and administration. Thee’s also an open and sheltered outdoor plaza.

And the 11,780-square-foot Center for Emerging Viral Threats (CEVT) research, education and training facility is an important component of the new building, officials said. The research space will act as a training ground for students, physicians and scientists.

It will consist of a Biosafety Level 3 (BSL-3) laboratory and a Biosafety Level 2 (BSL-2) laboratory with an additional lab space, enabling both advanced research on viral pathogens and molecular testing for different viruses serving public health needs. The BSL-3 Lab will be the first of this magnitude in North Louisiana, enabling LSU Health Shreveport researchers to further study important emerging human pathogens and fortify the university’s position to quickly address future pandemics.

