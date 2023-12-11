Getting Answers
Natchitoches man arrested for homicide on Myrtle Drive

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Saturday morning (Dec. 9) on Myrtle Drive.

Officers arrived in the 500 block of Myrtle Drive around 2:06 a.m. in reference to a report of a gunshot victim. They found Reginald Howard, 47, of Natchitoches, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers gave him first aid, but the coroner’s office pronounced him dead as a result of his injuries.

The suspect, Derrick Booker, 45, of Natchitoches, was placed under arrest without incident and is charged with second degree murder. He was placed in the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Jail.

This investigation is ongoing and the Natchitoches Police Department will release more details as they become available.

If you would like to report suspicious activity please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or if you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective Morgan Jester at (318) 357-3811. Remember all information given shall remain confidential.

How to report an anonymous tip via Natchitoches Crime Stoppers:

You can also report a tip anonymously by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smart phone or by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. All tips remain confidential and the caller can receive a cash reward up to $3,000 for the arrest of an offender.

