Mysterious dog illness: What is it & how to protect your pup?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Amid pet owners’ growing concern about the mysterious illness infecting dogs, the LSU Vet Med is raising awareness about the canine respiratory disease spreading across parts of the country.

While no cases have been reported in Louisiana yet, the vet school is keeping pet owners informed about Atypical Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex (aCIRDC) by breaking down where the disease is, what causes it, symptoms to look out for, screenings to rule out similar sicknesses, how to treat it, and how to prevent it, especially during travel.

The LSU School of Veterinary Medicine released the following information about Atypical Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex (aCIRDC):

Prevalence

A chronic respiratory disease with characteristics of aCIRDC is now present in 16 states:

California

Colorado

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

New Hampshire

Nevada

Oregon: more than 200 cases have been reported to date

Rhode Island

Vermont

Washington

It has not yet been reported in Louisiana; it is impossible to predict with certainty if and when it will be seen in our state.

Dr. Nancy Welborn with LSU Vet Med explains where the mysterious dog illness is prevalent.

Clinical signs

Clinical signs fall into three clinical syndromes:

Chronic mild-moderate tracheobronchitis with a prolonged duration of 6 to 8 weeks or longer. Signs include coughing, sneezing, and serous or mucoid oculonasal discharge.

Chronic pneumonia minimally responsive to antimicrobials. Signs may include dyspnea, systemic signs in some patients.

Acute pneumonia that rapidly becomes severe and may lead to death in 24 to 36 hours.

The latter manifestation is rare.

Dr. Nancy Welborn with LSU Vet Med explains the similarities and differences between symptoms of this new chronic respiratory illness and other viruses.

Pathogenesis (how a disease originates and develops)

There is no known single causal pathogen.

Work done by Dr. David Needle and team at the University of New Hampshire’s Hubbard Center for Genome Research suggests that a nonculturable, novel bacterium with no cell wall, tentatively named IOLA KY405 with similarities to Mycoplasma, is incriminated; it is phylogenetically distinct from most well-characterized bacteria in people and dogs.

This conclusion has been reached by deep sequencing of 21 of 31 samples submitted to date.

Dr. Needle and team have been studying samples from Oregon, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island; they are due to receive samples from Colorado and Illinois this week.

There is currently no evidence of zoonotic potential.

Dr. Nancy Welborn with LSU Vet Med explains how experts believe the illness is being passed between dogs.

Screening for pathogens causing CIRDC (“kennel cough”)

Syndromic respiratory PCR panels are available to rule out known respiratory pathogens causing CIRDC, including one by LSU Diagnostics (LADDL):

Canine adenovirus-2

Canine distemper virus

Canine herpesvirus-1

Canine influenza A virus

Canine parainfluenza

Canine pneumovirus

Canine respiratory coronavirus

SARS-CoV-2

Bordetella bronchiseptica

Streptococcus equi subsp. zooepidemicus

Mycoplasma cynos

Mycoplasma canis

LSU Diagnostics can identify three main canine influenza virus subtypes: H1N1, H3N8, H3N2

Nasopharyngeal and nasal swabs should be taken within three to four days of signs first being observed, in the acute phase of disease.

Specimen collection swabs and transport medium can be overnight shipped to veterinary clinics.

Turnaround time at LSU Diagnostics is 24-48 hours.

The remaining sample after the 12-pathogen PCR panel has been run can be sequenced, with a turnaround time of 3 to 5 days, in an endeavor to identify incriminated pathogen(s).

Dr. Nancy Welborn with LSU Vet Med explains the difference between the new chronic respiratory sickness, "kennel cough," and similar viruses.

Treatment

Treatment is supportive and symptomatic, potentially including:

Cough suppressants if the cough is dry and unproductive;

Saline nebulization, so long as it does not exacerbate the cough;

Oxygen therapy, and in severe cases ventilation;

Antimicrobials if there is evidence of secondary bacterial infection;

Fluid and nutritional therapy.

There is no response to typical antimicrobials used in respiratory infections; indiscriminate administration of antimicrobials is strongly discouraged.

General guidelines are predicated on duration of clinical signs:

<10 days and no evidence of pneumonia: No specific treatment.

>10 days and fever, lethargy, inappetence, plus mucopurulent discharge: Consider doxycycline or (less desirable) amoxicillin-clavulanate.

Treat for seven to 10 days in the first instance.

If there is evidence of pneumonia with systemic signs:

Enrofloxacin alone or in combination with ampicillin or clindamycin.

Re-evaluate in seven to 14 days; total duration of treatment may extend to 4 to 6 weeks, with a transition to oral therapy as soon as possible.

Dr. Nancy Welborn with LSU Vet Med explains the current treatment for the new respiratory illness impacting dogs.

Prevention

Prevention involves avoidance of exposure, which is thought to be via infected saliva or sputum droplets.

The risk of exposure is increased in dog daycare centers, parks, shelters, and boarding or training facilities where dogs socialize, etc.

Being current on routine vaccination, including DA2P and Bordetella bronchiseptica, is recommended.

Vaccination against canine influenza virus is appropriate for pet dogs or those in custody for prolonged periods; two doses and at least four weeks are required to develop immunity.

Sanitization of all common areas, fomites, and contaminated items with accelerated hydrogen peroxide or calcium hypochlorite is recommended.

Standard isolation and quarantine measures for symptomatic dogs, using Personal Protective Equipment, will minimize exposure to unaffected dogs.

Dr. Nancy Welborn with LSU Vet Med explains what to do if you think your dog could have the mysterious illness.

Travel

The holidays are a time of year for travel, so please take precautions.

Don’t put your dog into a new population of dogs if you can help it.

Make sure your dog is properly vaccinated before it goes into a population of dogs (e.g., dog park, boarding facility, etc.).

Take special care when considering whether you need to bring your dog to another state and board it.

If you’re traveling with your dog over the holidays and are considering boarding facilities, ensure that the facility has vaccine requirements and a plan for handling sick animals.

Dr. Nancy Welborn with LSU Vet Med shares information pet owners should know if they plan to board their dogs during the holidays.

