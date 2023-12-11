Getting Answers
GRAPHIC: Police share videos of driver hitting pedestrians on purpose

Police in Seattle shared a video of a driver hitting pedestrians on purpose.
Police in Seattle shared a video of a driver hitting pedestrians on purpose.
By KING Staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRAPHIC WARNING: The video in the story includes content that may be disturbing to some.

SEATTLE (KING) - Police in Seattle released video of a driver appearing to hit pedestrians on purpose.

The video is hard to watch.

People in a car are heard cussing and laughing after running two people over.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Police in Seattle shared a video of a driver hitting pedestrians on purpose. (Credit: KING via CNN Newsource)

“You cannot be doing that,“ said resident Char Mayes, who lives just blocks where the hit-and-runs happened.

“Safety is my No. 1 priority. It was just wild to hear the news,” he said.

Seattle police haven’t been able to find the people responsible or the victims.

They said they know at least one hit-and-run took place on Nov. 26 just before 2 a.m., and believe the other happened around the same time.

Three videos, two cellphone videos and one surveillance video were released in total.

Police didn’t share how they got the videos from inside the cars, but in similar cases, videos like this have been posted to social media.

Mayes said he feels bad for the victims.

“There’s some folks who are unhoused just looking for a place to rest their head for the evening,” he said.

Mayes said the hit-and-runs speak to greater problems in society that need to be addressed.

“Love your fellow human and do your best to protect each other,” he said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

