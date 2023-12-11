Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Dogs missing after deadly crash

Two dogs are missing after a wrong-way crash in South Carolina left three people dead.
By Alvieann Chandler, Anisa Snipes and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Two dogs are missing after a wrong-way crash in South Carolina left three people dead, WHNS reports.

Authorities say the crash happened near mile marker 51 on I-85 around 5:15 a.m. Sunday.

A vehicle was traveling north in the southbound lane when it crashed into another vehicle and caused two other vehicles to crash.

The coroner identified the deceased victims as Storm Shepard, 27, of South Carolina, Sharae Green, 45, of Georgia, both female, and a man named Jimmie Wallace, 69, of Alabama.

Other victims suffered non-serious injuries and were treated on scene and taken to the hospital.

Officials say Green was traveling with family and two dogs. The dogs were no longer on the scene when responders arrived. The dogs are microchipped.

Anyone with information on the missing dogs is asked to call the Greenville County Coroner’s Office at 864-467-8945.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers could be seen cordoning off an area with tape and about nine police units and two...
Male dies after being chased through Shreveport park and tased; LSP investigating
Man fatally shot in Natchitoches
Natchitoches man fatally shot multiple times; alleged suspect arrested
FILE -- The IRS said the amount individuals can contribute to their 401(k) plans will increase...
IRS announces changes to 401(k) plans, individual retirement accounts for 2024
2 shot after returning from wake
2 victims shot after returning from wake
18-year-old murderer escapes from juvenile detention center for fourth time

Latest News

I-20 construction entering phase two
I-20 construction entering phase two
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Billy's Boudin and Cracklins'
Billy’s Boudin and Cracklins launches new website that offers shipping nationwide
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023,...
Jury trial will decide how much Giuliani must pay election workers over false election fraud claims
A man returns to his seat during the National Chanukah Menorah lighting, Thursday, Dec. 7,...
Biden to host Hanukkah ceremony at the White House amid fears about rising antisemitism