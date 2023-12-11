Getting Answers
Cool and quiet workweek

By Austin Evans
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:21 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! We are starting off the week cold with temperatures this morning below freezing across a large portion of the ArkLaTex. Widespread frost will be expected when you get out this morning. Sunny skies are likely all day today, there will barely be a cloud in the sky, and highs will rise to the upper-50s and low-60s. There is not much else to discuss about your Monday, it will be calm out there as well. Tonight, lows in the low to mid-30s are expected with another bout of widespread frost looking likely.

Tomorrow will see a passing cloud or two but very little else changing. Highs in the low to mid-60s are likely tomorrow across the ArkLaTex and things will continue to be calm. Wednesday will be quite similar as well with a little more cloud cover. Noticing a pattern? Lows on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper-30s to mid-40s.

Our next weather maker is on the way to the ArkLaTex for this weekend, another cold front and another chance for some showers. We’ll be keeping an eye on the system as it develops and as we move through the work week.

