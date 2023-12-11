ATTENTION DRIVERS: I-20 construction entering phase two

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Construction on I-20 is now entering the beginning stages of phase two.

Commuters will notice a few new changes for this next phase. First, the orange cones lining the road will be changed to concrete barricades. Second, all construction will be carried out on the inside lanes going east and westbound.

Driving will now take place on the outside lanes of each side of the interstate, completed with temporary diversion pavement thanks to phase one work.

LaDOTD says it’s important for people to pay extra close attention while driving on the interstate.

“People need to put their phones down, be aware of what’s going on, put away all distractions, because that’s what we’re seeing out there, is that people are not paying attention to traffic slowing down in front of them very quickly. They’re traveling too closely behind the vehicle in front of them, and so they’re not having time to brake,” said Erin Buchanan with LaDOTD.

Commercial trucks and 18-wheelers are encourages to take I-220 as an alternate route due to the narrow lanes.

“With those concrete barricades in place, the bridges are gonna feel more narrow. They’re wide enough to handle traffic, but if there’s any kind of incident, the interstate is shut down because we only have one open lane,” said Buchanan.

This phase of the project is expected to take 10-12 months.

