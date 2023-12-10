Sunny, quiet, and chilly for the rest of the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! The entire area returns to calm and sunny conditions in the ArkLaTex after the severe weather that popped off for our southeastern zones. Most of us saw temperatures in the 80′s continuing that warming trend and, in fact, Shreveport hit a daily record high of 81 degrees that was set back in 1971! This warming trend looks to be ending for now, though.

A cold front moved through last night bringing down temperatures into the 30′s in some areas in into the lower 40′s in our southern zones. Today looks to bring sunshine back to the region again, just with the cooler temperatures and the humidity remaining regulated throughout the day. Overnight temperatures tonight look to dive even lower than last night’s due to the cold front with most areas near freezing.

Starting off the new work week, the beautiful conditions remain for Monday with possibly not even a cloud in the sky. High pressure dominates the upper level pattern for the region promoting these sunny and calm conditions along with temperatures hanging around the average for this time of year. Temperatures for today maximize in the 50′s across the region while the work week features temperatures slightly above average in the lower 60′s! Have a great rest of your weekend!

