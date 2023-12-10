Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Pizza restaurant employee saves coworkers, customers from tornado in Tennessee

A pizza restaurant employee saved his fellow employees and customers inside the restaurant just as a tornado blew through Hendersonville.
By Danica Sauter and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A pizza restaurant employee helped customers and fellow employees get to safety when a tornado touched down in Hendersonville, Tennessee, WSMV reports.

“At first I was nervous because we had a building full of customers,” the employee said. “So I was like, ‘Oh, I got to get everyone to safety.’”

A tornado passed over the restaurant on New Shackle Island Road on Saturday.

With safety on his mind, the employee made sure everyone inside the restaurant made it to the backroom.

“I made sure, because there were kids there as well too, and made them all get down because I had big tables underneath there,” he said. “So, I made them get underneath the tables to make sure everyone was safe.”

As the tornado passed over the restaurant, the employee said you could hear the winds whistling through the doors.

“It was just scary. The building started shaking, so I was getting nervous that the building was going to collapse on everyone. That was the biggest thing that I was thinking about when it was coming through,” he said.

Around 20 businesses in the area were destroyed by the tornado.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 shot after returning from wake
2 victims shot after returning from wake
Cooler air sets in to start off another week!
Severe weather threat has diminished for most!
Man fatally shot in Natchitoches
Natchitoches man fatally shot multiple times; alleged suspect arrested
18-year-old murderer escapes from juvenile detention center for fourth time
Hazardous material spill in Bethany
Hazardous material spill causes road closure

Latest News

A business destroyed by a tornado on West Main in Hendersonville, Tenn., is seen, Saturday,...
Tennessee residents clean up after severe weekend storms killed 6 people and damaged neighborhoods
Charlie Glenn says he doesn't want an apology and still has love for his ex-girlfriend after...
Man allegedly shot in testicle by ex-girlfriend
Man fatally shot in Natchitoches
Natchitoches man fatally shot
2 shot after returning from wake
2 shot after returning from wake