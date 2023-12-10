LSP investigating death of person while in SPD custody

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana State Police investigators are investigating an in-custody death in Shreveport.

The investigation was requested by Shreveport Police Department, Trooper LeAnn Hodges says in a statement released early Sunday morning (Dec. 10).

The statement includes no details about when or where the death occurred.

“Investigators are working diligently to process the scene and gather further information,” Hodges said. “Additional details will be released when available.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.