Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

LSP investigating death of person while in SPD custody

[Source: KSLA News 12 file photo]
[Source: KSLA News 12 file photo](KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana State Police investigators are investigating an in-custody death in Shreveport.

The investigation was requested by Shreveport Police Department, Trooper LeAnn Hodges says in a statement released early Sunday morning (Dec. 10).

The statement includes no details about when or where the death occurred.

“Investigators are working diligently to process the scene and gather further information,” Hodges said. “Additional details will be released when available.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 shot after returning from wake
2 victims shot after returning from wake
Cooler air sets in to start off another week!
Severe weather threat has diminished for most!
Man fatally shot in Natchitoches
Natchitoches man fatally shot multiple times; alleged suspect arrested
18-year-old murderer escapes from juvenile detention center for fourth time
Hazardous material spill in Bethany
Hazardous material spill causes road closure

Latest News

Man fatally shot in Natchitoches
Natchitoches man fatally shot
2 shot after returning from wake
2 shot after returning from wake
Hazardous material spill in Bethany
Hazardous material spill causes road closure
Man fatally shot in Natchitoches
Natchitoches man fatally shot multiple times; alleged suspect arrested
2 shot after returning from wake
2 victims shot after returning from wake