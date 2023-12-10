Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Griffin has 23 in Wyoming's 78-70 win over Stephen F. Austin

Led by Sam Griffin's 23 points, the Wyoming Cowboys defeated the Stephen F
(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Sam Griffin’s 23 points helped Wyoming defeat Stephen F. Austin 78-70 on Saturday night.

Griffin had five rebounds and five assists for the Cowboys (6-3). Akuel Kot scored 19 points, going 6 of 15 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line. Kobe Newton had 14 points and was 3 of 5 shooting, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line.

The Lumberjacks (5-5) were led in scoring by AJ Cajuste, who finished with 13 points and four steals. Sadaidriene Hall added 11 points for SFA. Nana Antwi-Boasiako also had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

2 shot after returning from wake
2 victims shot after returning from wake
Cooler air sets in to start off another week!
Severe weather threat has diminished for most!
Man fatally shot in Natchitoches
Natchitoches man fatally shot multiple times; alleged suspect arrested
18-year-old murderer escapes from juvenile detention center for fourth time
Hazardous material spill in Bethany
Hazardous material spill causes road closure

Latest News

Charlton, Tsimbila lead Fordham over North Texas, 60-59
FILE - Tennessee Titans tight end Frank Wycheck runs with the ball during a football game...
Frank Wycheck, who threw the lateral in 'Music City Miracle,' dies at age of 52
Thomas leads Northern Colorado against Texas A&M-Commerce after 28-point performance
NBA: San Antonio Spurs
Houston puts home win streak on the line against San Antonio
Couisnard helps Oregon pull away for 71-49 victory over UTEP