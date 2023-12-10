Getting Answers
East Texas church destroyed by fire overnight

First responders were called to a fire at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Sabine County Saturday night. Credit: Pineland Fire Department
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - First responders were called to a fire at a church Saturday night, and the building was heavily damaged before firefighters were able to put out the flames.

According to Six Mile Volunteer Fire Department Chief Lonnie Johnston, crews were called to a fire at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church at about 10:50 p.m. The church is located on Highway 87, south of the Six Mile Bridge.

Pineland and Fairmount fire departments also responded, with Sabine County deputies on scene.

Responders were able to put out the flames by midnight, but scorched siding and roofing on all sides indicate serious damage to the structure.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

