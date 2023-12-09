Getting Answers
Timpson ISD cancels classes on Wednesday, Thursday

The Bears are headed to the state finals.(Timpson ISD)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST
TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - Timpson ISD has canceled classes for two days this week as the Bears prepare to play in the state finals.

“Timpson ISD will NOT hold school on Wednesday, Dec. 13, OR Thursday, Dec. 14,” the school announced.

The high school football team will play Tolar in the state championships on Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington at 7 p.m.

“The Bears made history!” staff posted.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

