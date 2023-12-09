Getting Answers
Texarkana residents gather to bury another time capsule during sesquicentennial celebration

By Fred Gamble
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark./Texas (KSLA) - Over the past year, the city of Texarkana has celebrated its 150th year.

Part of the celebration included burying a time capsule on Dec. 8 that would be unearth in 50 years. City leaders gathered for a courthouse lighting ceremony followed by the burying of the capsule.

[RELATED STORY: Texarkana unearths time capsule, starts collecting items to bury in another one]

“As we come together and celebrate a momentous occasion, the sesquicentennial, our 150-year celebration of our beloved Texarkana. This is a milestone that reflects not just the passage of time but the endurance spirit of our community,” Texarkana, Texas Mayor Bob Bruggeman.

Robin Rogers. a Texarkana resident, said he was able to leave a message for his family inside of the time capsule.

“I want my family to know in 50 years from now I left them some words,” Rogers said.

Velvet Cool said she left a message for her grandchildren.

“[It’s] just a very sad and happy experience knowing when they open it, I will not be here,” Cool said.

The time capsule was buried at Shepherd Park in downtown Texarkana.

