Severe weather threat has diminished for most!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! Our next big weather maker that was supposed to bring widespread rain showers and possible severe weather has become mainly non-severe until it leaves our forecast area. The storms look to generate in our southeastern corner of the ArkLaTex and develop into more severe systems as it moves through and leaves our area.

The risk of severe weather has been adjusted to Slight (2/5 on the severe weather scale) for our easternmost zones near Ruston extending farther north and south. A Marginal risk of severe weather (1/5 on the severe weather scale) is in place for areas a bit western from there. At the most, we can expect a quarter of a inch of rain in our southeasternmost regions in northern Louisiana, which is not great considering the intense drought we still suffer from in those areas.

The rest of our weekend will be chilly as cooler air moves in from the west and brings temperatures down below average for this time of year into the 50′s for highs around the area, yet remaining comfortable. The rest of the week remains comfortable as well with low rain chances and sunshine through most of the week ahead.

