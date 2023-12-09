Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Severe weather threat decreasing for the weekend

By Jeff Castle
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Our next weather maker and cold front are still due in over the weekend, but the chances for seeing stormy and potentially severe weather appear to be fading. We will see a big cool down after a mild start to the weekend.

For the rest of tonight, skies will stay cloudy with a few showers or storms possible, primarily north of I-30. It will remain breezy and mild with temperatures only dipping into the mid to upper 60s.

We’ll start Saturday with cloudy skies and a few showers around. Some sun will break through the clouds by midday with temperatures warming into the low to mid 70s by early afternoon. Much of the afternoon looks dry, but some storms may quickly flare up across portions of Sabine and Natchitoches parishes before moving away into the early evening hours. We could see a severe storm in these areas, but the threat is not expected to last very long.

A cold front will sweep through the area Saturday with only a few evening showers expected. By Sunday morning skies will have cleared with colder air pushing temperatures down to around 40 by daybreak. We’ll be sunny, breezy and dry through Sunday afternoon, but expected much cooler temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

The forecast into next week is looking seasonable with chilly mornings in the 30s to around 40 and afternoon highs in the low 60s through midweek. Our next shot at rain is not showing up until later in the week.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman shot while sleeping in home on Canal Boulevard
Woman shot while sleeping in home on Canal Boulevard
Fatal crash leads to student's death
Texarkana truck driver arrested after allegedly killing teen who had just got off school bus
On Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting in the...
Shooting reported in Shreveport’s Caddo Heights neighborhood
One injured in train crash in Texarkana
Texas DPS remains at the scene investigating.
DPS confirms Livingston ISD student died when struck by 18-wheeler as he got off bus

Latest News

Weekend cold front
Jeff's Friday evening weather update
Severe weather threat still present
Austin's Friday Afternoon Weather Update
Severe weather threat still present
Severe storms possible tomorrow
Severe storms possible tomorrow
Austin's Friday Midday Weather Update