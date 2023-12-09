Severe weather threat decreasing for the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Our next weather maker and cold front are still due in over the weekend, but the chances for seeing stormy and potentially severe weather appear to be fading. We will see a big cool down after a mild start to the weekend.

For the rest of tonight, skies will stay cloudy with a few showers or storms possible, primarily north of I-30. It will remain breezy and mild with temperatures only dipping into the mid to upper 60s.

We’ll start Saturday with cloudy skies and a few showers around. Some sun will break through the clouds by midday with temperatures warming into the low to mid 70s by early afternoon. Much of the afternoon looks dry, but some storms may quickly flare up across portions of Sabine and Natchitoches parishes before moving away into the early evening hours. We could see a severe storm in these areas, but the threat is not expected to last very long.

A cold front will sweep through the area Saturday with only a few evening showers expected. By Sunday morning skies will have cleared with colder air pushing temperatures down to around 40 by daybreak. We’ll be sunny, breezy and dry through Sunday afternoon, but expected much cooler temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

The forecast into next week is looking seasonable with chilly mornings in the 30s to around 40 and afternoon highs in the low 60s through midweek. Our next shot at rain is not showing up until later in the week.

