Natchitoches man fatally shot multiple times; alleged suspect arrested

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the shooting death on Myrtle Drive.

On Dec. 9, at 2:06 a.m., the Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) responded to a report of a gunshot victim on the 500 block of Myrtle Drive. Upon arrival, officers located Reginald Howard, 45, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and began to render first aid.

The Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced Howard deceased as a result of the shooting.

Derrick Booker, 47, has been placed under arrest and has been charged with second-degree murder for his alleged involvement in the shooting.

The investigation is currently ongoing. Updates to come as more information becomes available.

If you would like to report suspicious activity, contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101, or if you have additional information regarding this investigation, contact Detective Morgan Jester at (318) 357-3811.

