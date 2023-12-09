Getting Answers
FUREVER FRIENDS: Meet Heaven the puppy

By Biskie Duncan
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Each week, KSLA features an animal up who needs a fur-ever home.

On Dec. 8, KSLA was joined by Susan Stanford with Bossier City Animal Control. She introduced us to Heaven, who is about 9 weeks old. She has four sisters and three brother that are looking to be adopted one day too.

Anyone interested in adopting should call 318-741-8499 or visit the shelter, located at 3217 Old Shed Rd.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

