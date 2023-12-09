Getting Answers
Business owners call for Lake Street to reopen

“Reopen Lake Street!” is the name and slogan of a new grassroots group pushing the street improvements.
By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Nearly a decade ago, the crossing on Lake Street was blocked off from traffic due to noise and safety concerns. Although the loud sounds are gone for the people staying at the Holiday Inn, business owners located on the street say they want the railroad crossing reopened.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Meeting held in Shreveport to discuss closing portion of Lake Street

Ongoing closure of Lake Street frustrates business owners

A group of business owners is petitioning to reopen the street.

“I think the city should be open for business not closed,” one said.

The group argues the closure is impacting their stores and hindering potential growth in the downtown area.

“There are people that don’t come this way and as you know, part of having a store front is visibility and traffic flow. I know for a fact it dropped the minute they opened that railroad,” business owner Jeff Spikes said.

It is unclear if the city of Shreveport will approve the petition to open Lake Street again. Business owners tell KSLA they’ve already spoke to the bond committee about funding for the project and next, they plan to speak to the city council about re-opening the crossing.

“I realize the city can’t stop the crime, but this is something they can do something about,” Spikes stated.

