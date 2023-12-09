Buncombe Rd., Bethany State Line Rd. closed due to hazardous material spill

SHREVPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to Sheriff Steve Prator, Caddo deputies are on the scene of a minor traffic accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler in Bethany.

The accident happened on Saturday, Dec. 9 after 4 p.m. The trailer of the 18-wheeler was destroyed, and hazardous material were spilled. Crews are on the scene cleaning.

Currently, there is a road closure at Buncombe Road and Bethany State Line Road. Motorist traveling near the area should take caution, say officials with the sheriff’s office.

Hazardous material spill in Bethany (CPSO)

There were no injuries reported.

