Buncombe Rd., Bethany State Line Rd. closed due to hazardous material spill
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SHREVPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to Sheriff Steve Prator, Caddo deputies are on the scene of a minor traffic accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler in Bethany.
The accident happened on Saturday, Dec. 9 after 4 p.m. The trailer of the 18-wheeler was destroyed, and hazardous material were spilled. Crews are on the scene cleaning.
Currently, there is a road closure at Buncombe Road and Bethany State Line Road. Motorist traveling near the area should take caution, say officials with the sheriff’s office.
There were no injuries reported.
