Bossier police, firefighters take over two dozen children Christmas shopping for “Heroes and Helpers” event

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City’s first responders brought 32 children some holiday joy Friday evening (Dec. 8).

Bossier City Police Department hosted their annual “Heroes and Helpers” event which was formerly known as “Shop with a Cop.”

While the name has changed, the mission remains the same. That mission is to bring joy to children by letting them shop for toys at Christmas, while allowing them to establish a level of comfort, respect, relationships and friendships with our community’s first responders. Not only did police partake but firefighters joined in as well.

“We changed the name to Heroes and Helpers cause we wanted to include the fire department, our city leaders, our business owners. So we want to take some kids shopping and show them a good time at Christmas,” Sgt. Shawn Poudrier said.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.