2 victims shot after returning from wake

(WKYT)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SPD says an adult and juvenile were returning from a vigil when they were shot by unknown suspects.

On Dec. 8, at 8:53 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a report of a shooting victim at a hospital. As officers arrived, they learned that two victims, an adult and a juvenile, were at a family member’s home after returning from a wake when unknown subjects started shooting.

The adult was shot in the rear and the juvenile had a graze to the chest. SPD says both victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

