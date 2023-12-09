2 victims shot after returning from wake

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SPD says an adult and juvenile were returning from a vigil when they were shot by unknown suspects.

On Dec. 8, at 8:53 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a report of a shooting victim at a hospital. As officers arrived, they learned that two victims, an adult and a juvenile, were at a family member’s home after returning from a wake when unknown subjects started shooting.

The adult was shot in the rear and the juvenile had a graze to the chest. SPD says both victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

