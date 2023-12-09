Getting Answers
18-year-old murderer escapes from juvenile detention center for fourth time; Caddo DA warns public he’s violent

(NOPD)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, law enforcement is searching for an 18-year-old young man with a violent background.

This is his fourth escape.

On Sept. 8, Anthony Mandigo, who will be 19 years old in January, escaped from the Office of Juvenile Justice’s custody. He was serving a juvenile life sentence for the Nov. 9, 2018, armed robbery of the Raceway on North Market gas station. He’s also serving time for conspiracy to commit armed robbery in the Nov. 3, 2018, murder of pizza deliveryman, Lester McGee.

Mandigo committed both of these offenses at the age of 13. 

District Attorney James Stewart notes that the public should have been notified of this escape by the Office of Juvenile Justice months ago but was not. People who know where Mandingo should contact the Shreveport Police Department immediately at (318) 673-7300.

