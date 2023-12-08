Getting Answers
‘Worst possible situation’: Livingston woman speaks on tragic bus crash that killed student

Livingston resident Hannah Cram shares her thoughts on the Livingston ISD bus crash that killed a 15-year-old student.
By Tyre White
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - Livingston resident Hannah Cram shares her thoughts on the Livingston ISD bus crash that killed a 15-year-old student.

“She treats all the kids like her own, she knows all their names when she picks them up and greets them,” Cram said of the bus driver. “So I’m pretty sure this is probably the worst day ever for her. It’s their nightmare. This is just the worst possible situation for Livingston ISD.”

