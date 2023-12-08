We’re Here holding its third annual Fun with Mrs. Claus Toy and Bike Giveaway on Dec. 9
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - An area nonprofit wants to bring some holiday cheer to children in the community who are in need.
We’re Here is hosting its annual Fun with Mrs. Claus Toy & Bike Giveaway happening on Saturday (Dec. 9) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 119 W. Pine St. in Minden. Toys, bikes and Christmas dinners will be given out.
Patrick White, founder and executive director of the nonprofit, joined KSLA on Dec. 7 to discuss the details on this heartwarming event. He answered the following questions:
- Are there any requirements in order to be able to participate in this event?
- Do kids have to be present to get gifts?
- Is this event on a first-come, first-served basis?
- What age groups will the gifts be for?
