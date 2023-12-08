Getting Answers
We’re Here holding its third annual Fun with Mrs. Claus Toy and Bike Giveaway on Dec. 9

Fun with Mrs. Claus Toy & Bike Giveaway
Fun with Mrs. Claus Toy & Bike Giveaway(We're Here)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - An area nonprofit wants to bring some holiday cheer to children in the community who are in need.

We’re Here is hosting its annual Fun with Mrs. Claus Toy & Bike Giveaway happening on Saturday (Dec. 9) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 119 W. Pine St. in Minden. Toys, bikes and Christmas dinners will be given out.

Patrick White, founder and executive director of the nonprofit, joined KSLA on Dec. 7 to discuss the details on this heartwarming event. He answered the following questions:

  • Are there any requirements in order to be able to participate in this event?
  • Do kids have to be present to get gifts?
  • Is this event on a first-come, first-served basis?
  • What age groups will the gifts be for?

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

