Texarkana truck driver arrested after allegedly killing teen who had just got off school bus

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A truck driver from Texarkana has been arrested in connection with a deadly crash involving a school bus that happened in Polk County, Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) says the crash happened Thursday, Dec. 7 on Highway 59 just north of Livingston. Officials say around 4:15 p.m., a Livingston ISD school bus has headed north and stopped in the outside lane with its flashing lights on and stop sign extended to let a child off the bus. Behind the school bus was a Toyota. Officials say a semi was headed north and hit the back of the Toyota, then veered to the right and hit the child in the driveway.

The driver of the Toyota, a 28-year-old woman from Lufkin, was not hurt. The driver of the semi, Gregory Jackson, 41, of Texarkana, was also uninjured.

The child, a 15-year-old boy, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Jackson was arrested for criminal negligent homicide. He was booked into the Polk County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

