SPD searching for alleged suspect in Caddo Heights shooting

Broderick Robertson, 38
Broderick Robertson, 38
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are actively looking for an alleged suspect who may have been involved in a shooting on Parker Street, leaving one person critically injured.

The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is actively seeking Broderick Robertson, 38, following the shooting incident on Parker Street, on Dec. 7, at 4 p.m.

After receiving a report of a shooting, officers discovered a male victim with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SPD says Robertson was identified as the suspect in the shooting and has obtained a warrant for his arrest on attempted second-degree murder.

“The Shreveport Police Department urges anyone with information on the whereabouts of Broderick Robertson to come forward. The community’s cooperation is vital in ensuring the prompt and safe apprehension of this suspect,” says SPD.

If you have information regarding the alleged suspect’s whereabouts, contact SPD at 318-673-7300 #3. If you would like to supply information and remain anonymous contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373

Related story: https://www.ksla.com/2023/12/07/shooting-reported-shreveports-caddo-heights-neighborhood/

