SPD looking for runaway 17-year-old boy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently looking for a runaway teenage boy.

On Thursday, Dec. 7, Jaidyn Davidson, 17, was last seen in the 3200 block of Line Avenue. That’s near CE Byrd High School at the corner of Line Avenue and Kings Highway.

Davidson is 6′ 3″ tall and weighs about 165 lbs. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

SPD says anyone with information should call 318-673-7300 #3.

