SPD looking for man wanted for first-degree rape

Frankie Wright, 37
Frankie Wright, 37(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently looking for a man accused of first-degree rape.

SPD is actively looking for Frankie Wright, 37.

According to SPD, first-degree rape is defined as:

Rape committed upon a person 65 years of age or older or where the anal, oral, or vaginal sexual intercourse is deemed to be without lawful consent of the victim because it is committed under any one or more of the following circumstances:

  • When the victim resists the act to the utmost, but whose resistance is overcome by force
  • When the victim is prevented from resisting the act by threats of great and immediate bodily harm, accompanied by apparent power of execution
  • When the victim is prevented from resisting the act because the offender is armed with a dangerous weapon
  • When the victim is under the age of 13 years. Lack of knowledge of the victim’s age shall not be a defense.
  • When two or more offenders participated in the act
  • When the victim is prevented from resisting the act because the victim suffers from a physical or mental infirmity preventing such resistance

If convicted, Wright faces up to life in prison without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

