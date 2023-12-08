Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Shreveport man arrested in connection with armed theft of Corvettes in Panola County

Dasani Dawson
Dasani Dawson(Panola County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Shreveport man was arrested on Monday after authorities say he and two other men stole two Chevrolet Corvettes at gunpoint.

According to information from Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton, deputies responded to a call around 2 p.m. Monday about an armed robbery at a residence off U.S. Highway 79 North in DeBerry. It was reported that three men, including Dasani Dawson, allegedly restrained the occupant of the residence, displayed a firearm and stole the Corvettes.

Dawson was eventually arrested by Shreveport police officers, who also had a warrant on Dasani related to a stolen vehicle and narcotics, as well as multiple firearms, one of which is believed to have been used in the DeBerry robbery. He was charged with aggravated robbery in connection with the DeBerry incident.

Sheriff Clinton said that, based on information gathered during the investigation, he believes this was a targeted event and not a random act of violence and opportunity.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman shot while sleeping in home on Canal Boulevard
Woman shot while sleeping in home on Canal Boulevard
On Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting in the...
Shooting reported in Shreveport’s Caddo Heights neighborhood
One injured in train crash in Texarkana
Nathan Bret Sandel, 47, of Florien died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a stand-off...
Standoff in Sabine Parish ends in man dying from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Authorities arrest mother and brother of 11-year-old facing first-degree murder charge
Authorities arrest mother and brother of 11-year-old facing first-degree murder charge

Latest News

Skip Springer, 43
Man arrested after standoff with police for reportedly stabbing 2 people at east Texas business
Cornelius Calloway (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
Nacogdoches man gets 50-year sentence for seriously injuring 4-month-old son
Broderick Robertson, 38
SPD searching for alleged suspect in Caddo Heights shooting
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Texarkana truck driver arrested after allegedly killing teen who had just got off school bus