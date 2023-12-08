Shreveport man arrested in connection with armed theft of Corvettes in Panola County

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Shreveport man was arrested on Monday after authorities say he and two other men stole two Chevrolet Corvettes at gunpoint.

According to information from Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton, deputies responded to a call around 2 p.m. Monday about an armed robbery at a residence off U.S. Highway 79 North in DeBerry. It was reported that three men, including Dasani Dawson, allegedly restrained the occupant of the residence, displayed a firearm and stole the Corvettes.

Dawson was eventually arrested by Shreveport police officers, who also had a warrant on Dasani related to a stolen vehicle and narcotics, as well as multiple firearms, one of which is believed to have been used in the DeBerry robbery. He was charged with aggravated robbery in connection with the DeBerry incident.

Sheriff Clinton said that, based on information gathered during the investigation, he believes this was a targeted event and not a random act of violence and opportunity.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.