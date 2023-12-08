Severe storms possible tomorrow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! Gloomy out there and that will be the case well into the nighttime hours today. Highs are likely to rise to the low-70s, possibly the mid-70s for some. The southerly flow is why we will be warm today and it will be quite breezy throughout the day. Temps won’t drop tonight with an overnight low in the mid-60s expected.

Saturday will begin with cloudy skies and a few showers around. As temperatures warm into the low-70s by afternoon scattered storms are expected to break out. They’ll be most concentrated across portions of east Texas and northern Louisiana through the afternoon hours. Some storms could become severe with damaging winds gusts and a couple of tornadoes possible. Storms will quickly end by early evening with a drying and clearing trend expected Saturday night. Cooler air will settle in for the second half of the weekend. We’ll get back to sunny skies Sunday but temperatures will only reach the mid-50s for highs.

The cooler pattern will continue into next week. Look for a mix of clouds and sunshine with cool afternoons and chilly mornings. Afternoon highs will mainly be in the upper 50s to low 60s with frosty mornings in the 30s.

