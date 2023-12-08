Getting Answers
Save Our Children seminar set Dec. 9 at Bossier Jiu Jitsu

It’s for parents and is hosted by licensed counselor Clint Davis
(Pixabay via MGN)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Save Our Children is the name of a seminar for parents that will be hosted this weekend by licensed counselor Clint Davis.

It will be held Saturday (Dec. 9) from 1-3 p.m. at Bossier Jiu Jitsu, 4345 Marlena St. in Bossier City.

Mike Braswell, owner of Bossier Jiu Jitsu, and Davis joined KSLA live Thursday (Dec. 7) to talk about all the details. They were asked:

  • Mike, why it is important to have the event hosted at your facility?
  • How can jiu jitsu help with mental health?
  • Clint, why would your book ”Building Better Bridges” be beneficial to parents?
  • What is this seminar geared toward?

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

