Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day with severe storms possible

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The threat of severe weather returns this weekend. Saturday is now a First Alert Weather Day with storms likely ahead of next cold front. Some storms could turn severe across portions of the ArkLaTex. Behind the front we’ll bring in cooler air for the end of the weekend and into next week.

The remainder of tonight looks quiet with increasing clouds and temperatures holding steady in the mid to upper 50s through morning.

Friday will be a breezy, but mild day. Despite a lack of sunshine with clouds hanging in much of the day, a south wind around 15 mph will help pump in warm air. Temperatures will reach the low 70s for highs. A few showers are possible, but rain chances will stay on the low side.

Saturday will begin with cloudy skies and a few showers around. As temperatures warm into the low 70s by afternoon scattered storms are expected to break out. They’ll be most concentrated across portions of east Texas and northern Louisiana through the afternoon hours. Some storms could become severe with damaging winds gusts and a couple of tornadoes possible. The chance for rain is around 60%.

Storms will quickly end by early evening with a drying and clearing trend expected Saturday night. Cooler air will settle in for the second half of the weekend. We’ll get back to sunny skies Sunday but temperatures will only reach the mid 50s for highs.

The cooler pattern will continue into next week. Look for a mix of clouds and sunshine with cool afternoons and chilly mornings. Afternoon highs will mainly be in the upper 50s to low 60s with frosty mornings in the 30s.

Have a good night!

--Jeff

