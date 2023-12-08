RUNAWAY: Shreveport police looking for 16-year-old girl last seen week of Thanksgiving

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway teen girl.

On Nov. 25, Breanna Johnson, 16, was last seen in the 3000 block of Essex Street. That’s in a neighborhood near the intersection of Hearne and Hollywood avenues.

Johnson is 5′ 7″ tall and weighs about 150 lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3.

